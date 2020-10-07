1/
Dean Groves
Dean Groves

Clarksville -

Paul Dean Groves, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Sango Cemetery with Rev. David Fambrough officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Dean entered this life on June 16, 1944, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Grafton and Blanche Browning Groves. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and a member of Free Will Baptist Church. Dean retired as a machinist from Trane Company after 38 years of dedicated employment. His most cherished time was spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Groves, Ann Groves, Granville "Petey" Groves, and Danny Wade Groves; grandson, Grafton Fox Groves.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Fambrough Groves; children, Tammy Groves, Marsha (John) Minon, and Christopher (Marlena) Groves; grandchildren, Jacob and Dalton Minon, and Anderson Groves.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Minon, Dalton Minon, John Minon, Chris Groves, and Larry Wayne Groves, Jr.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
