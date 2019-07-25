|
Deanna Paulette McFarland
Clarksville - Deanna Paulette McFarland, 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Deanna was born on September 17, 1950, in Woodbury, VT to the late Sprague Bailey and Pauline Trescott Bailey.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Deanna retired from the National Labor Board.
Deanna is survived by her son, Daniel McFarland of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Dulcy Rouse of Georgia; and six grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 25 to July 26, 2019