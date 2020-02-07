|
|
Debbie Smith
Clarksville - Debbie Broadbent Sueiro Smith, 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away on February 7, 2020.
A Celebration will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrett Miliken officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be form 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Debbie was born on March 15, 1956 in Kansas City, MO., daughter of the late Peter Broadbent and Loretta Broadbent Stacey. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister to her family. Debbie will greatly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Sueiro Sr. and Terry Smith and son Eugene Allen Sueiro II; and step father, Roy Stacey.
Survivors include her son, Michael Sueiro; daughter, Regina Sueiro; siblings, Leonda Broadbent, Linda (Mark) Patrick, Ronald (Clarita) Broadbent, Donald (Vivian) Broadbent, and Pete (Janet) Broadbent. Debbie also leaves behind her loving grandchildren Dalton Sueiro and Eugene Allen (Tres) Sueiro III.
Pallbearers will be Afele Livingstone, Andy Carll, Pete Broadbent, Ronnie Broadbent, Donnie Broadbent, Dustin Broadbent.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020