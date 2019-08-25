|
Deborah Faye Plaster
Clarksville - Deborah Faye Plaster, age 66, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence.
Deborah was born October 13, 1952, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Dorris Edward Stokes and Ruby Newcomb Stokes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Stokes; and one sister, Velma Parsons-Dennis.
She attended Grace Community Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 47 years, Don Plaster; two sons, Donny (Karen) Plaster of Clarksville and Brian (Margaret) Plaster of North Carolina; daughter, Deborah (Drew) Wilson of Clarksville; one sister, Jackie Benton of Georgia; and four grandchildren, Bailey (Kelly) Plaster, Jessica (Zach) Collins, Ethan Wilson, and Devon Plaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1539-C Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019