Deborah Hope Boudreau
1958 - 2020
Deborah Hope Boudreau

Clarksville -

Deborah "Hope" Boudreau, age 61 of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1958 in Glendale, CA to John and Adrienne Earle Myers. Hope loved spending time with her family and gardening. She loved her Lord and Savior with all of her heart, mind, and soul. Hope will be profoundly missed by all of those who knew her.

Hope is preceded in death by her mother and brother, Phillip Myers. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, David Boudreau; son, Cooper Boudreau; daughters, Jamie Boudreau and Rachel Winn; siblings: Tim Myers, Joy Dilworth, and David Myers; and grandchildren: Lily, Ilona, Dice, Ezra, Piper, and Sophia.

Private services will be held by the family.

Please visit Hope's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
