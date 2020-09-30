Deborah Lynne Davis Bryant
Cunningham - Deborah Lynne Davis Bryant, 61 of Cunningham, Passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Deborah was born on April 21, 1959 to Mary Boren and the late William "Neb" Davis. In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Davis.
She was born and raised in Montgomery County and was a 1977 graduate of Montgomery Central High School. Mrs. Bryant worked in the Montgomery County Chancery Court for 28 years and previously at Acme Boot for 13 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 2, at Salem Community Church, at 2:00 PM, with Pastor David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Friday, October 2, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jeffery Bryant of Cunningham; two sons, Jeffery Bryant Jr., 38 of Clarksville (wife Chelsea Bryant, daughter Riley Bryant, 11), Justin Bryant 37, of Clarksville (wife Sarah Bryant, daughters Charlsie 9 and Maelee 5) and three brothers, Billy Davis, Henry Davis and Charlie Davis and their familes.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Davis, Corey Davis, Jason Davis, Lukas Davis, Reed Bryant, Jackson Smith, Neal Austin, and Jesse James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the F.U.E.L programs through either Salem Community Church, Lone Oak Baptist Church, or Hilldale Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.