Debra Lynn Northington-Lewis



Clarksville - Age 57, passed away August 26, 2020. She was born February 20, 1963 in Clarksville, Tn. to the union of David Northington & Rose Mallory. She accepted Christ in her life at an early age and was always an active Church member. She was a 1981 graduate of Northwest High School. and continued her education graduating with a BS degree from Austin Peay State University. She was employed by Montgomery County Schools. She is survived by daughter, Tiffany Freeman, grandson, Donnell Diggs, brothers, Mark(Britta) Northington, Micheal(Thitima) Northington & James Broadie, sisters, Charlene(Anthony) Stubbs) Donna(Jerry) Blake a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020, 5-7pm at Funeral Home. No Funeral Planned. Hooker Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store