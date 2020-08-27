1/1
Debra Lynn Northington-Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Lynn Northington-Lewis

Clarksville - Age 57, passed away August 26, 2020. She was born February 20, 1963 in Clarksville, Tn. to the union of David Northington & Rose Mallory. She accepted Christ in her life at an early age and was always an active Church member. She was a 1981 graduate of Northwest High School. and continued her education graduating with a BS degree from Austin Peay State University. She was employed by Montgomery County Schools. She is survived by daughter, Tiffany Freeman, grandson, Donnell Diggs, brothers, Mark(Britta) Northington, Micheal(Thitima) Northington & James Broadie, sisters, Charlene(Anthony) Stubbs) Donna(Jerry) Blake a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020, 5-7pm at Funeral Home. No Funeral Planned. Hooker Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved