Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Della Tramill


1934 - 2019
Della Tramill Obituary
Della Tramill

Clarksville - Age 85 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 12:00 noon-7:00 p.m. at Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Benevolent Lodge #210.

She was born February 6, 1934 in Clarksville, TN to Will Ussery and Alice Leach Ussery, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tramill, her parents, sisters, Elizabeth Bernaugh, Eula Lynch and Francis Frizzell, brothers, John, Walter, James and Robert Ussery. She was a member of Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Karen D. Tramill-Anderson; sons, Donald L. Tramill and Sam R. (Rita Haynes) Tramill all of Clarksville, TN; sisters, Alice Gaines and Dorothy Cage and 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
