Delma Luz Cruz-Vasquez
Clarksville - Delma Luz Cruz-Vasquez, age 48, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Delma was born September 29, 1971, in Chicago, IL, to Jorge H. Cruz and Delia Caraballo-Cruz.
Delma was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, dancer, and life-long learner. She was a proud military brat and Army spouse.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 7, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Monday, October 7, from 9:30 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
In addition to her parents, Delma is survived by her husband, CW5 Manuel "Manny" Vasquez; daughter, Karla Rebekah Vasquez-Cruz; son, Andres Lorenzo Vasquez-Cruz of Clarksville; and sister, Alma (Nathaniel) Greene, residing in El Paso, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019