Denice Walker
Clarksville - A gathering of family and friends for Denice Iola Walker, age 65 of Clarksville, will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on August 14, 2019 at Sykes Funeral Home.
Denice passed away Saturday, August 10th at her home. She leaves behind her husband, Danny Walker, daughters, Philesa Stonecliffe, Danniele Williams(Dwight Haley), Stacey Crespo(Chris Crespo), 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and host of extended family and friends. She is now reunited with her beloved dogs, Tutu and Mbo, and her cats, Sammy, Piggy, and Mr.
Denice was a loving wife and mother as well as a friend. She devoted her life to her husband and children and grandchildren selflessly. She courageously battled cancer. She loved being outside gardening and sewing, crafts and butterflies. Spending time with her grandchildren always brought her joy.
"Mama there are no words to say how much you are loved and cherished. You touched so many hearts, we wish you were still here. Till we meet again."
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019