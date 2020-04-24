|
Denise "Mousey" Bagwell
Clarksville - Age 47 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
She was born July 21, 1972 in Clarksville to Reginald Bagwell and Helen Burney Bagwell. She was a 1991 graduate of Clarksville High School. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Tina Bagwell.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories sons, Chavanta Bagwell and Shawn Bagwell; sisters, Clora Bagwell and Rena' (Jeff) Bagwell; brothers, Ramon Bagwell all of Clarksville, TN and James Bagwell, Detroit, MI; devoted companion, Charles Kelly; aunts, Jaine Cunningham, Clora Hinton, Nicole (Tim) Saunders and Terry Burney; uncles, Ronnie (Felisha) Burney, Larry Burney, John (Pam) Burney, Otis Gray and Tyrone (Stephanie) Burney: stepchildren, Charles Jordan, Carlos Kelly, LaQuesha Kelly, DeShawn Kelly, Cherika Kelly, DaKota Kelly, Montez Kelly and DeAuntrey Kelly, 1 grandchild, host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020