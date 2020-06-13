Dennis Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Jackson

Cumberland City - Dennis Ray Jackson, 54, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home in Cumberland City.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Smith Cemetery with the Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt officiating.

Dennis was born June 19, 1965 in Clarksville, Tennessee, son of the late Donald Ray and Shirley Jones Jackson. Dennis was a truck driver for Bi-County Solid Waste. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Lynn Wells.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kim Quam Jackson; brother, Keith (Deborah) Jackson; and brother-in-law, Danny Wells.

Pallbearers will be Maxy Myers, Andy Boone, Jason Davis, Louie Hancock, Vincent Eads, and Kurt Stamp. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Don Jones and Hank Emrick.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved