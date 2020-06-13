Dennis Jackson

Dennis JacksonCumberland City - Dennis Ray Jackson, 54, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home in Cumberland City.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Smith Cemetery with the Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt officiating.Dennis was born June 19, 1965 in Clarksville, Tennessee, son of the late Donald Ray and Shirley Jones Jackson. Dennis was a truck driver for Bi-County Solid Waste. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Lynn Wells.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kim Quam Jackson; brother, Keith (Deborah) Jackson; and brother-in-law, Danny Wells.Pallbearers will be Maxy Myers, Andy Boone, Jason Davis, Louie Hancock, Vincent Eads, and Kurt Stamp. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Don Jones and Hank Emrick.