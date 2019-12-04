 -->
Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Deorginary "Dd" Powers


1943 - 2019
Deorginary "Dd" Powers Obituary
Deorginary "DD" Powers

Clarksville - Age 76, passed away November 25, 2019. He was born October 19, 1943 in Clarksville to the parents, Lawrence and Hattie Powers. He was educated in the Clarksville School System graduating from Burt High School. He was a member of Saint John Baptist Church. DD was retired from International Harvester he was self employed as a carpenter. He is survived by children, Kimberly, Derrick & Renald Powers, Deorgina Mosley, Tracey Lewis, Richelle Reeves & Glenn Pace, sisters, Karen Trotter& Alberta Rogers, grand&great grandchildren, devoted friend & caregiver, Kevin Lawrence a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, Dec.5, 2019, 5-7pm. Funeral Friday 12:00 p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
