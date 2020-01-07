|
|
Deven Dilip Shah
Clarksville - Deven Dilip Shah, 32, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Deven was born December 27, 1987, in Clarksville, TN to Dilip Shah and Hemlata Shah.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel.
Deven was a highly respected member of the local hospitality business, Indian, and Jain Community.
In addition to his parents, Deven is survived by his wife, Labdhi Shah; daughter, Myra Shah; and brother, Mikul Shah.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020