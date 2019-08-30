|
Devin Mattingly
Woodlawn - Devin William Mattingly, 24, of Woodlawn, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 5 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel.
Devin was born November 7, 1994 in Clarksville, TN. He was a 2013 graduate of Northwest High School who shared his beautiful, infectious smile with everyone.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, parents, Ronnie and Stephanie Mattingly; sister, Hanna Mattingly; maternal grandparents, Kathy Adamov, Jimmy Roberts, Glenn McCarver; paternal grandfather, Arthur Matthingly; aunt, Tracy Earles; uncles, Chris McCarver, Jim Mattingly; cousins, Nicki Jones, Haleigh Earles, Logan Price, Lynzee Price, Danyeil Schepper; and great-aunt, Paula Jensen.
On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019