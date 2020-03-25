Services
Diana Roe

Diana Roe Obituary
Diana Roe

Clarksville - Diana Carolyn Roe, age 85 of Clarksville,passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at TN State Veteran's Home. With concern to the health and wellness of everyone the family will hold a private viewing. Family and friends are invited to gather together at her home on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3:00pm, Diana was born on September 30, 1934 in Jamestown, TN to Marion and Oma Greer Cravens. She was raised in the Church of Christ Orphan Home upon the passing of her parents. Diana was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed baking, gardening, embroidering quilts, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Roe; son, Wallace Roe; and sister Martha Ellen Cravens. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Koons and Tamara Roe; siblings: Ann Falcon, June Nicoletti, Ralph Cravens, and Sharon Lovell; grandchildren: Michael Koons, Melanie Lamison, Joshua Koons, Rick Roe, Jeremy Roe, and Lauren Roe; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Diana's memory to the .

A Celebration of Life ceremony and internment of ashes will be held on her birthday, September 30, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00pm.

Please visit Diana's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
