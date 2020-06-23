Diane Julien Kestner
Clarksville - Diane Julien Kestner, age 55, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Diane was born September 21, 1964, in New Lisbon, WI, to Judith Ann Orsburn Clark and the late William W. Clark.
She loved her family, people, and life in general. Diane also loved animals, the water, and taking photographs. She was a very happy person who was always smiling.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Wednesday, July 1, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In addition to her mother, Diane is survived by her husband, Eric Kestner; two sons, Jack (Renee) Thompson and Kenneth Stai; two daughters, Jessica Thompson and Tanya Thompson; two brothers, William Clark and Walter Clark; four sisters, Dora Clark, Denise Jackson, Debbie Blizzard, and Donna Clark-Mauel; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, Leanice Kestner; and her beloved puppy dog, Spud.
Pallbearers will be members of the Conservation Club.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Clarksville - Diane Julien Kestner, age 55, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Diane was born September 21, 1964, in New Lisbon, WI, to Judith Ann Orsburn Clark and the late William W. Clark.
She loved her family, people, and life in general. Diane also loved animals, the water, and taking photographs. She was a very happy person who was always smiling.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Wednesday, July 1, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In addition to her mother, Diane is survived by her husband, Eric Kestner; two sons, Jack (Renee) Thompson and Kenneth Stai; two daughters, Jessica Thompson and Tanya Thompson; two brothers, William Clark and Walter Clark; four sisters, Dora Clark, Denise Jackson, Debbie Blizzard, and Donna Clark-Mauel; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, Leanice Kestner; and her beloved puppy dog, Spud.
Pallbearers will be members of the Conservation Club.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.