1/1
Diann Groves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diann Groves

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Dorotha Diann Groves, age 75 of Clarksville, was held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sykes Funeral Home. She was laid to rest next to her late husband at Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Dorotha passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fieldstone Place. She was born on July 11, 1945 in Dublin, TX. Diann enjoyed, NASCAR, watching races on Sunday with her sister, and loved spending time with her family. She was retired from Jay Garment.

Diann is preceded in death by her husband of over 43 years, Larry W. Groves, Sr.; father, Jack Hamilton and mother, Nan Elizabeth Hamilton Smothers. She is survived by her children: Robert Black, Sherrie (Frank) Kimball, Connie (Keith) Haynes, Larry (Susan) Groves, Jr., and Libby (Eugene) Vann; sister, Barbara Albert; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Diann's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved