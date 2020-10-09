Diann Groves
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Dorotha Diann Groves, age 75 of Clarksville, was held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sykes Funeral Home. She was laid to rest next to her late husband at Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Dorotha passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fieldstone Place. She was born on July 11, 1945 in Dublin, TX. Diann enjoyed, NASCAR, watching races on Sunday with her sister, and loved spending time with her family. She was retired from Jay Garment.
Diann is preceded in death by her husband of over 43 years, Larry W. Groves, Sr.; father, Jack Hamilton and mother, Nan Elizabeth Hamilton Smothers. She is survived by her children: Robert Black, Sherrie (Frank) Kimball, Connie (Keith) Haynes, Larry (Susan) Groves, Jr., and Libby (Eugene) Vann; sister, Barbara Albert; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Please visit Diann's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with the family.