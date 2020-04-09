Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Fritschler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Fritschler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Fritschler Obituary
Dianne Fritschler

Clarksville - Dianne Fritschler, age 70, of Clarksville passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on November 28, 1949, in McKeesport, PA, daughter of the late Harold and Sadie Carter.

Dianne was a member of New Providence United Methodist Church where she devoted her time serving others. Dianne was a retired teaching assistant and librarian.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Fritschler; children, Jodie (Joe) Cook, Jason (Cynamon) Fritschler; grandchildren, William, Hannah, Caleb, Jacob, and Meghan.

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is entrusted with Dianne's Service. The details of the exact date are pending and will be shared later when circumstances permit.

Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now