|
|
Dianne Fritschler
Clarksville - Dianne Fritschler, age 70, of Clarksville passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on November 28, 1949, in McKeesport, PA, daughter of the late Harold and Sadie Carter.
Dianne was a member of New Providence United Methodist Church where she devoted her time serving others. Dianne was a retired teaching assistant and librarian.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Fritschler; children, Jodie (Joe) Cook, Jason (Cynamon) Fritschler; grandchildren, William, Hannah, Caleb, Jacob, and Meghan.
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is entrusted with Dianne's Service. The details of the exact date are pending and will be shared later when circumstances permit.
Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020