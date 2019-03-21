Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Clarksville - Dianne Snyder McLain passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The family will gather to visit with friends on Friday, March 22,2019 from 2:00- 4:30 PM at Sykes Funeral Home.

Dianne was born August 26, 1954 in Jefferson City, MO to David Hilton Snyder (deceased) and Juanita Adams Mulvey.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Owen McLain, her mother, Juanita Mulvey, her step-mother Cathy Snyder, and

her daughters, Mayme Dinsmore Siders (Austin) and Alice Dinsmore Poor (Brian).

Other survivors include 8 siblings; Brian Snyder (Janice), Kathy Martin (Richard), Nathan Snyder (Regina), Shawn Snyder,

Jared Snyder (Brook), Megan Snyder, Logan Snyder, and Isabelle Givens (Jason), 5 grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews.

Dianne was a lover of nature in all of its forms and was an avid gardener. She was a talented seamstress and textile artist.

Her greatest joy was in caring for and entertaining her 5 grandchildren.

She was very creative and imaginative and always liked to challenge the ordinary.

Please visit Dianne's guestbook and share a memory at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
