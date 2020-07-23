District Elder Arthur Gene Carney, Sr.
District Elder Arthur Gene Carney, Sr. was born on September 10 th, 1945 in Port Royal, Tennessee to Herbert and Sallie Lisenby Carney. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the United States Air Force for 22 years.In 1984, while stationed at Dover AFB, he retired from active duty and founded the Immanuel Apostolic Church in Dover, Delaware where he served as Senior Pastor for 30 years.
On Saturday, July 11 th, 2020, God called him home to Heaven to enter into his eternal rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 51 years, Adeline Carney, two older brothers (Herbert Carney, Jr. and Lewis Carney, Sr.), two older sisters (Annie Carney and Cora Johnson), three children Adrienne (Kacy) Morgan, Arthur Jr. (Terri) Carney, and Aric (Ma Keyma) Carney, five grandchildren (Maia, Malcolm, Marcus, Alexis, and Aliya) and one great-grandchild (Malia), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, saints, and friends.
A private interment service with military honors is being planned. A virtual on-line celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11 am on the IAC Delaware YouTube Channel
See Pastor Carney's full obituary and share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com