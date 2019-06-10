Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Excell Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Excell Baptist Church
Clarksville - Dixie Jean Harrison, age 76 of Clarksville, died Thur, June 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be Tue, June 11, 2019 at 11am at Excell Baptist Church with burial at Resthaven Cemetery . Visitation: Mon, June 10, 2019, 5-8p at Sykes Funeral Home and Tue from 10-11am at the Church.

Dixie was born on December 2, 1942. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dean Harrison; sons, Brian (Lawanda) Harrison and Wesley Harrison; grandchildren, Mitchell, Connor and Winter; great-grandchild, Dean Kellar.

Condolences at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 10, 2019
