Dixie Harrision
Clarksville - Dixie Jean Harrison, age 76 of Clarksville, died Thur, June 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be Tue, June 11, 2019 at 11am at Excell Baptist Church with burial at Resthaven Cemetery . Visitation: Mon, June 10, 2019, 5-8p at Sykes Funeral Home and Tue from 10-11am at the Church.
Dixie was born on December 2, 1942. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dean Harrison; sons, Brian (Lawanda) Harrison and Wesley Harrison; grandchildren, Mitchell, Connor and Winter; great-grandchild, Dean Kellar.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 10, 2019