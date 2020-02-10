|
Dixie Lee Sykes
Dover - Dixie Lee Crutcher Sykes, age 84 of Dover, passed away February 9, 2020 at Diversicare of Dover. Dixie was born March 6, 1935 at Panther Creek in the Blue Springs Community which is now part of Land Between the Rivers. She was the daughter of Herman and Mavis Lyons Crutcher both deceased. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Alvin Earl Crutcher, Alton (Pete) Crutcher, and Sammie Crutcher.
Dixie was married to Vernon Sykes on January 19, 1957. Vernon preceded her in death August 24, 2013. She is survived by her sister, Rebecca (Cookie) Byrd, nephews, Frank Crutcher, Brian Byrd, John Crutcher, Terry Crutcher, nieces Nelma Crutcher, Linda Wilkes, Jane Link and Sherry Lynn Crutcher.
Dixie was a 1953 graduate at Stewart County High School, was employed at ASC US Government Farm office until retirement and was a member of Taylor's Chapel Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held February 12, 2020 at 2pm with James Bates officiating. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service. Burial will follow at Taylor's Chapel Cemetery, Dover, TN. Pallbearers will be Landon Crutcher, Brian Byrd, Chandler Byrd, Kaitlyn Byrd, Emily Byrd, Blake Wallace, Charley Lyons and Shannon Crutcher. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Crutcher and men of Taylor's Chapel Church of Christ.
Memorials may be made to Taylor's Chapel Cemetery or Boyd-Blue Spring Cemetery c/o Rebecca Byrd, 672 Taylor Chapel Rd. Dover, TN, 37058.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020