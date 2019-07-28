Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Dolores June Peterson Klora

Dolores June Peterson Klora

Clarksville - Dolores June Peterson Klora, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Dolores was born on July 10, 1930, in Chicago, IL to the late Richard Peterson and Elsie Olson Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David J. Klora; four children, Kenneth Lee Klora, Susan Marie Klora, Michael J. Klora, and Gregory A. Klora; and brother, Richard Peterson.

In keeping with Dolores' wishes, no public services are planned and her ashes will be buried with her two sons at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, AK.

Dolores was a retired Registered Nurse with Humana Regional Hospital.

Dolores is survived by her three children, Ellen M. Cline, Jeffrey S. Klora, and Ruth A. (Harold) Niswander; five grandchildren, Megan M. Ellis, Kathleen M. McDowell, Michael Niswander, Zachary Niswander, and Jacob Niswander; four great grandchildren, Caleb L. Ellis, Kylie M. Ellis, Alexandria M. Trainor, and Caden G. Ellis; brother, Robert (Nancy) Peterson; and sister, Judith Gustafson.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 28, 2019
