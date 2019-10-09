Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Don Atkins Obituary
Don Atkins

Nashville - Donald Willard Atkins, Jr. age 75, of Nashville, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens and Eugene Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Harvey Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Don entered this life on November 17, 1943 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Donald Atkins, Sr., and Pearl Dawson. He was a Methodist and a 1961 graduate of Montgomery Central High School. Don was a retired customer service agent from Ozark/TWA Airlines.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Betty Jane Rye Atkins; daughters, Dena Michelle (Burl) Atkins Johnson, and Lori Allison Atkins, and granddaughter, Emily Taylor Dean Johnson.

Memorial donations may be made to or The Humane Society.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Meadows, Michael Newton, Tony Ralls, Alex Doctor, J.T. Calvery, and Jonathan Calvery.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
