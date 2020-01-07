|
Don Jones
Clarksville - Don L. Jones, 78, of Clarksville passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, with Rev. John Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Memorial Cemetery.
Don was born on June 3, 1941, in Clarksville, to the late Nelson Lyle Jones and Beatrice Lulu Baggett Jones. Don was a hard-working man who enjoyed spending his time outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise "Peggy" Jones.
Survivors include his stepchildren, Larry (Lisa) Knight, Kathy (Mike) Lewellen, Edward Chester; sister, Sara Highsmith; nieces, Betsy (Steve) Boyd, Judy (Rodney) Hays.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020