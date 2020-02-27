Resources
Don Weakley

Don Weakley Obituary
Don Weakley

Don Weakley, age 89, passed away at his home on Friday, February 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Clara, and his three sons, John (Rebecca) Weakley, Phillip (Lou Ann) Weakley, and Douglas (Jennifer) Weakley.

Other survivors include his sister, Judy Weakley, brother-in-law, David Elliott, and grandchildren, Erin Weakley, Hannah Dahlstrom (Travis), Grace Weakley and Luke Weakley. Two sisters, Susan (C. David) Elliott and Linda (Billy) McWhorter, and a grandson, Paul Weakley, preceded him in death.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
