Donald Baggett



Clarksville - Donald Ray Baggett, 73 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Johnny Collins officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the church cemetery.



Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave& Larson Funeral Home.



Donald entered into this life on October 10, 1945 in Montgomery County, TN son of the late, Coy and Ovie Neblett Baggett. He was a member of Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy, and a Veteran of The United States Air Force. Donald worked for Tennessee Valley Authority as a boiler maker.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Louwana Dawn Baggett; sister, Margaret Jean Atkins and brothers, William and Darnell Baggett.



Survivors include his wife, Lucille Jones Baggett; sons, Donald Scott Baggett, and Timothy Ray (Melanie) Baggett and sisters, Nadine Gafford, Judy Blackwell, and Diane Baggett.



In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery Fund c/o Frankie Baggett, 819 Seven Mile Ferry Rd, Clarksville, TN. 37040.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.