Donald Black
1950 - 2020
Donald Black

Clarksville - Donald Ray Black, age 70, of Clarksville, passed away on December 4, 2020.

Private services will be held at a later date, and he will be laid to rest at Black Family Cemetery.

Donald entered into this life on October 27, 1950 to the late James T and Irene Hodges Black in Henderson, KY. He is a retired truck driver and worked at Eastland Greens golf course for many years. Donald enjoyed spending his free time golfing and camping.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his daughter, Kristina "Kristy" Black; sister, Janet Black Benton; brother, Dorris Earl Black.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Spainhoward Black; son, Kenneth Scott Fish; grandchildren, Malena Black, Tadarien Black, OIivia Black; brothers, James E. Black, Charles Wayne Black; sisters, Linda Black Morrow, Sherry Black Smith, and Jerrie Black Page.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
