|
|
Donald Dean "Don" Winters
Clarksville - Donald Dean "Don" Winters, age 85, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Don was born March 26, 1934, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Burgess Winters and Virginia Bracy Winters. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Winters Shepherd.
Don was a US Army veteran and a graduate of Austin Peay State University. He was a retired teacher with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and was a member of The Retired Teachers Association. Mr. Winters was also a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Warrioto Wanderers Camping Club.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Steve Louder officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, January 11, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Don is survived by his wife, Virginia Shamwell "Ginny" Winters; three daughters, Donna (Brad) Williams of Clarksville, Carol (Steve) Brown of Denver, NC, Beth (Harry) Tarpley of Hendersonville, TN; the mother of his children, Betty Earl; stepson, Tim Dunn of Clarksville; stepdaughter, Sandra (Terry) Bates of Clarksville; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Don's grandsons, Robert Williams, David Williams, Mitch Brown, Nate Brown, Trey Tarpley, Justin Dunn, and Will Tumlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Don's sons-in-law, Brad Williams, Steve Brown, Harry Tarpley, and Terry Bates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kitchen Fund, c/o Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020