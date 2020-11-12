1/1
Donald Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Duncan

Clarksville - Donald Ray Duncan, age 64, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Louie Montoya officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Donald entered into this life on July 24, 1956, to Donald and Jeannette McClure Duncan in Norfolk, Virginia. He was formerly employed by Jostens; he also ran Duncan & Duncan Construction Company. Donald was a home builder for Extreme Home Makeover in 2008 and was awarded Builder of the Year in 2009. Donald was a member of Hope Riders Biker Church.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette McClure Duncan.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Debbie Akin Duncan; son, Warren Duncan; sister, Pam (David) Duncan Feltman; brother, Vernon (Lori) Duncan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved