Donald Duncan
Clarksville - Donald Ray Duncan, age 64, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Louie Montoya officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Donald entered into this life on July 24, 1956, to Donald and Jeannette McClure Duncan in Norfolk, Virginia. He was formerly employed by Jostens; he also ran Duncan & Duncan Construction Company. Donald was a home builder for Extreme Home Makeover in 2008 and was awarded Builder of the Year in 2009. Donald was a member of Hope Riders Biker Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette McClure Duncan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Debbie Akin Duncan; son, Warren Duncan; sister, Pam (David) Duncan Feltman; brother, Vernon (Lori) Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
