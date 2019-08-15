Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Donald E. Rupe


1944 - 2019
Donald E. Rupe Obituary
Donald E. Rupe

Clarksville - CW2 Retired Donald Emery Rupe, age 75 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born August 4, 1944 in Bloomfield, Iowa to the late Raymond Leroy Rupe and Effie Madeline Cole. Donald proudly served in the United States Army and retired after 22 years. He has lived a life of great achievements; such as fighting in the Vietnam War, working as a contractor, and builder. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, H. Janie Rupe; daughter, Daniela Hutt of Hendersonville; sons, Travis E. Rupe (Amber) of Massachusetts, and Kevin E. Rupe (Kaycee) of Antioch, TN; sisters, Rosa Lee Prevett, Shirley Wood (Bruce) and Peggy Carter; brothers, James Rupe (Carolyn) and John Rupe; six grandchildren, Tehya Rupe, Arianna Rupe, Julia Hutt, Henry Hutt, Robert Rupe, and Rory Rupe. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home; 335 Franklin St Clarksville TN, 37040; Phone 931-919-2600.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
