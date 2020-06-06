Donald Neblett
Clarksville - Donald Allen Neblett, age 68, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens and Rev. Johnny Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Liverworth cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Donald entered into this life on October 4, 1951 in Dickson County, TN to the late Bennie and Ora Lee Perry Neblett. Donald was a member of the Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Davis Neblett; children, Donald Ray (Therina Tumu) Neblett, Shelia Neblett, and Lynn Mayfield; brothers, Johnny Neblett, Charlie Neblett, and Harold Neblett; and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Javier Neblett, DeVan Townsend, Saige Townsend, Anthony Hawley, Shelia Neblett, and Charles Neblett.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.