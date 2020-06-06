Donald Neblett
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Neblett

Clarksville - Donald Allen Neblett, age 68, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens and Rev. Johnny Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Liverworth cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Donald entered into this life on October 4, 1951 in Dickson County, TN to the late Bennie and Ora Lee Perry Neblett. Donald was a member of the Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Davis Neblett; children, Donald Ray (Therina Tumu) Neblett, Shelia Neblett, and Lynn Mayfield; brothers, Johnny Neblett, Charlie Neblett, and Harold Neblett; and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Javier Neblett, DeVan Townsend, Saige Townsend, Anthony Hawley, Shelia Neblett, and Charles Neblett.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved