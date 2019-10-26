|
|
Donald R. Byron
Clarksville - Donald R. Byron, 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at TN State Veterans Home of Clarksville.
Donald was born on August 24, 1932, in Ft. Collins, CO to the late Earl Byron and Mary Firetack Byron. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Donald was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam. He retired from Civil Service and he also retired from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System's Food Service.
Donald is survived by his wife, Betty Walker Byron; two special cousins, Carolyn (Susie) Clark and Faye Proctor; and four special friends and helpers, Bo Merrell, Curtis Merrell, and Kenneth and Glenda Allbert.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Unity Healthcare and TN State Veterans Home for their care given to Donald.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019