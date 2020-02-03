Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Clarksville - Donald Edward Wolf age 63, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Donald entered into this life on January 23, 1957 in Augsburg, Germany to the late Thomas and Margie Wolf. He was a Veteran of The United States Navy.

Survivors include his sons, Thomas E. Wolf, and Travis (Heather) Wolf; grandchildren, Matthan and Addalyn, and brother, Richard Thomas Wolf.

Condolences may be made to Donald's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
