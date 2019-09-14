Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Donna Dehanas


1960 - 2019
Donna Dehanas Obituary
Donna Dehanas

Clarksville - Donna Dehanas, age 59, of Clarksville passed away at her residence on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.

Donna entered into this life on March 29, 1960 in Ft. Myers, FL daughter of Russell Gerald Platt Sr. and Mary Lee Heidt Platt. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Donna retired as a Real Estate Broker.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Isgrig; sister, Peggy Milroy; brother, Russell Platt, Jr; and furbaby, Zoy.

In addition to her father, Russell Gerald Platt Sr, she is preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Evans, Jr.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
