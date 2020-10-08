Donna Garrett



Clarksville - Age 64 formally of Clarksville passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Muncie, IN. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10,, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery. She was born March 16, 1956 in Clarksville to Mary Garrett and Piedmont Poindexter, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.



She leaves to cherish her son, Giovanni (Cindy) Garrett, Clarksville, TN; caregiver, Hubert Garrett, Jr, Muncie, IN; cousins, Arthur Garrett, Stephanie Baker, James Frazier, Albert, Ronnie and Fred and a host of family and friends.



Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451









