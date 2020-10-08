1/1
Donna Garrett
Donna Garrett

Clarksville - Age 64 formally of Clarksville passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Muncie, IN. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10,, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery. She was born March 16, 1956 in Clarksville to Mary Garrett and Piedmont Poindexter, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

She leaves to cherish her son, Giovanni (Cindy) Garrett, Clarksville, TN; caregiver, Hubert Garrett, Jr, Muncie, IN; cousins, Arthur Garrett, Stephanie Baker, James Frazier, Albert, Ronnie and Fred and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy Parsley N Gio Garrett
Family
October 8, 2020
Donna was a dear sweet funny little friend. We had many good times at ICCC on weekends and holy days working in the church. She loved Giovanni and that church. She will be greatly missed by John and me. So sorry for your loss, Giovanni. ❤
Brenda Mansell
Friend
October 7, 2020
Deliverance Temple Church, Pastor Andre and Lady Devon Mitchell expresses our sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Donna R. Garrett. May God give you comfort and strength during this difficult time of sorrow.
Blessings,
Ella Pickett, Condolence Clerk
October 7, 2020
Donna was a true friend. I loved her so much. She was always herself, no matter who she came in contact with- she was always the same. Never put on or pretended to be something she wasnt. My heart is absolutely broken. Rest in Peace my dear friend.
Karin Mckinney
Friend
