Donna Kathleen Bridges
Donna Kathleen Bridges

July 13, 1957-October 1, 2020

Donna Bridges, beloved sister, aunt, and cousin, and friend, suffered heart failure at the age of 63 on October 1, 2020 in Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr. Despite numerous health issues, she led a happy and successful life. To many, she was loving, supportive, focused, faithful. To family, friends, and coworkers, she was a moral compass who told you what she thought when asked and was firm on the need for honesty and responsibility. She was always giving, donating to numerous charities and support groups. Her dedication to family led to an excellence in genealogy. A very private person, she was also one of the friendliest people one could ever meet.

Born at Ft. Campbell, KY to Joseph Hobson and Lillian Wear Bridges, she had lived in Dickson, Pleasant View, White House, Franklin, Ashland City, and even KY, CO, Massachusetts before settling in Clarksville. She graduated from White House High School (TN). She attended 3 years of Western KY University at Bowling Green before deciding the working world was where she belonged. Donna's career primarily involved records management and data control. Her education continued until she earned a CRM (Certified Records Manager) credential from ARMA. She served 15 years for State of TN Records Management Division, with the last seven as State Director of the Department. She retired in 2011.

Following retirement, she enjoyed genealogy, reading, her sister's two Shih Tzus, family, and traveling, especially cruising or driving around the USA with her sister.

Donna is preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Baby Boy Bridges. Her surviving siblings are Joseph H. Bridges (& Yong, Clarksville, TN), Mary Ann Sharpe (& Jim, Shih Tzus- Scooter, Harley (all deceased), Clarksville, TN), and Gary W. Bridges (& Beverly, Adams, TN). Donna is also survived by nieces- UnHui Vandevander (Scott, sons-Chris & Alex), Dianna Bridges (Nathan, son-Samuel), Amanda Powers (Clay, son-Brandon (daughters-Ella, Emory), daughter-Charlsie Nauert (Blake, daughter-Harper, son-Jaxon ) and nephews-Matthew Bridges (Emily, sons-Roman & Caleb), Steven Bridges (daughters-Emily, Alexandria, son-Evan), Brandon Bridges (Ashley, son-Lincoln), and Mark Bridges, sons-Joseph & Elijah). Donna's family also includes numerous cousins throughout the country who were close to her heart.

Donna wanted no eulogy or summation of her life. She felt the impact of her life on others spoke enough. She is greatly missed. In memory of Donna, please consider making a donation to one of her favorite interests: Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Daymark Pastoral Counseling.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
