Clarksville - Donna Kay Mersing, age 77 of Clarksville, passed on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 20, 1942 in Dover, TN, the daughter of the late William "Thomas" Vaughan and Annice King Vaughan. Donna is a graduate of Stewart County High School. She had been employed for several years as a teller with First Federal Bank. She is a member of Hilldale Church of Christ. Donna loved to play golf. Donna is survived by her husband, Keith A. Mersing of Clarksville; her step daughter Michelle Martin of Springfield; brothers Kenny Vaughan of Clarksville and Wilson Vaughan of Dover, TN; and a sister Judye Olexen of Clarksville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded indeath by sisters Gayla Denton and Priscilla Brys. In keeping with Donna's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040 Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019