Donna Page
Clarksville - Donna Patricia Page, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and again Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Donna was born on September 7, 1953 daughter of James and Eleanor Shepherd Williams of Henrietta. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville and a graduate of both Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Donna was a retired educator from Daymar College.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Gayle Moore.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, James (Nicole) Page and grandson, Avery Page.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019