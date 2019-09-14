|
|
Donna Sue Guerra
Sheridan, WY - Donna Sue Guerra, 76, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 10, 2019, in Sheridan Wyoming. Donna was born on October 9, 1942, in Big Rock, TN to the late Robert and Ethel Kennedy. A celebration of life service will be held on September 23, 2019 at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Clarksville, TN from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Donna was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a military wife and a homemaker. She cared deeply for her husband and four children. Raising her children with Christian values was important to her.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Hector Guerra. She is survived by her daughters Libby Campbell of Clarksville, TN; Kim (Roger) Lobach of Sheridan, WY; Maria (Kris) Guerra of Chester, VA; son, Hector (Sara) Guerra of Nashville, TN; sisters, Judy Kennedy and Ann Kennedy both of Clarksville, TN; nine grandchildren; Austin (Alex) Guerra, John (Jade) Lobach, Andrew (Katie) Lobach, Corey Lobach, Matthew (Cyla) Lobach, TJ (Alex) Campbell; Jordynn Walters, Mackenzie Walters and Zachary Walters; and five great grandchildren, McKinley, Paisley, Freya, Spencer and Kallan.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019