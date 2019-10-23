|
Donna Worley Marks
Clarksville - Funeral Mass will be held for Donna Worley Marks of Clarksville, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Donna passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Memphis. She was born on June 12, 1951 to Roy and Nancy Worley. Donna was a retired educator from Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. She loved gardening, reading, going to the beach, and spending time with her family.
Donna is preceded in death by her father and sister, Terry Worley. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Worley-Brennan; daughter, Kirsten (Russ) Brasfield; son, Brian Marks; grandchildren, Tyler and Caroline; and sister, Carol ( Mark) Cheuvront.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019