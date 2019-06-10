Donnie Golden



Clarksville - Donnie Golden, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St.Thomas Hospital West.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Donnie entered into this life on January 19, 1963. He loved fishing, racing, watching tv, and time with his family. Donnie spent many years drag racing and building motors.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and R.B. Golden, and his son, Caleb Golden.



Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Diane Major Golden; children, Nathan Golden, Clay (Ashley) Golden, Tyler (Kayla) Golden, and Caitlin Golden; step-children, Krystal (Roger) Mason, Patrick (Prerna) Nanney, and Matthew Nanney; grandchildren, Ella, Violet, JT, Asher, Payton, Rylie, and Caleb Golden, and Brian, Madison, Devan and Lilly Nanney; sisters, Valerie (Wayne) Neblett and Lynette Kelly; nephew, Brandon Forrest. Donnie is also survived by numerous other brothers and sisters.



Pallbearers will be Tyler, Nathan, and Clay Golden, Rod Burke, Brandon Forrest, and Mark Richmond. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny McGlaughlin, and Roth VanDyke.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary