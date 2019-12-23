|
|
Donnie LeGate
Clarksville - Donald "Donnie" LeGate,67, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence. Donnie was born on December 14, 1952, in Montgomery County to the late Hymon H. LeGate and Flora Belle (Smith) LeGate.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sango Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church with burial following at Sango Cemetery.
Donnie retired from the Trane Company after 29 years. After retirement from Trane he worked for MW/MB, CMCSS and later part-time for F&M Bank. He loved the Lord. He was a member of Sango Bethel CP Church.
Donnie is survived by his dearly loved wife of 30 years, Terri Austin LeGate of Clarksville, TN, son, Naval Officer ENS, Landon LeGate of Clarksville, TN; one sister, Beverly LeGate Tyre of Clarksville, TN.
Donnie was a humble man. He loved his wife and family very much. He was so proud of his son becoming an Officer in the Navy. His biggest hobby was driving his 1969 Camaro and attending car shows with his friends.
Pallbearers will be Adam York, Craig Tyre, Tony Ezell, Sammy Stuard, Jay Christoffer and John Allensworth.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sango Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3375 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019