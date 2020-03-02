|
Donny "Don" Ray Plaster
Clarksville - Donny "Don" Ray Plaster, age 71, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
Don was born August 2, 1948, to the late Eugene Plaster and Anne Sue Hurst Clark. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Faye Stokes Plaster; four brothers, Roger Plaster, Bobby Plaster, Jerry Plaster, and Donald Clark; and one sister, Maxine Guerra.
Don was a retired US Army veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam. He was the owner of St. B. Auto Detail and later Precision Tire and Auto Center. Mr. Plaster attended The Bridge Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bruce Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Don is survived by two sons, Brian (Margaret) Plaster of North Carolina and Donny (Karen) Plaster of Clarksville; daughter, Deborah (Drew) Wilson of Clarksville; one brother, Tommy (Alice) Plaster of Jourdanton, TX; one sister, Deborah (Jimmy) Dodd of Jourdanton, TX; and five grandchildren, Jessica (Zack) Collins, Devon Plaster, Bailey (Kelly) Plaster; Ava Wilson, and Ethan Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Church, 301 Red Coat Run, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020