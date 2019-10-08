|
|
Doris Anita Kasten
Clarksville - Doris Anita Kasten, age 66, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence.
Doris was born November 9, 1952, in New Albany, MS, to the late Howard Williams and Evelene Adair Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Rob" Kasten; and her infant daughter, Anita Carol Windham.
Mrs. Kasten retired from customer service at Jenkins and Wynne Ford, after 33 years of service. She was a member of Oak View Baptist Church, in New Albany, MS.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 11, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Tony Chester officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Friday, October 11, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Glynda (Jason) Payne of Clarksville; her daughter-by-love, Brandy McCreery Styles of Clarksville; brother, Edwin Earl (Kathy) Williams of New Albany, MS; sister, Janet Lynn Williams (William) Reed of Walnut, MS; two grandchildren, Alyssa Lynn Payne and Jayden Robert Payne; and grandson by love, Kaden Lane Pemberton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 214 Overlook Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019