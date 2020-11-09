1/1
Doris Ann Fletcher
Doris Ann Fletcher

Clarksville - Age 82 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.Viewing Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Blair Cemetery.

She was born August 21, 1938 in Montgomery Co. to Jodi Metcalfe and Beulah Smith. She was a member of St. Paul AME Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd D. Fletcher and her parents.

She leaves to cherish her loving memoires children, A. Rena Hendrix, Ann (Benjamin) Capers, Frederick (LaKiiya) Fletcher all of Clarksville, C. Densie (Leroy) Jackson, Virginia Beach, VA and F. Douglas Fletcher, Jacksonville, FL; sister, Mary Torian, Everett, WA;14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
