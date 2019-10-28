|
Doris Ann Gregg
Erin - Doris Ann Gregg, age 75, of Erin, Tennessee passed away on October 26, 2019. Born May 28, 1944 in Cumberland City, TN., daughter of Jim and Lorene Gregg. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Frances Taring, brothers, Buddy and Don Gregg. Ms. Gregg retired from the nursing field after 30 years of service. She is survived by son, Richard (Maria) Gregg, Kearney Nebraska, sisters, Carol (David) Dover, Connie (John) LaCrocca, granddaughters, Josie and Elissa Gregg.
Special thanks to Spring Meadows Staff and Tennova Hospice. Honoring her wishes, no services planned.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019