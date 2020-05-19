|
Doris Catherine Wall Jones
Clarksville -
Age 100 of Clarksville, TN was called to Heaven May 18, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
She was born in Dickson, TN and grew up on her father's farm in Cumberland Furnace, TN. She was a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ, and long term member of Forest Street and Sango United Methodist Church.
Doris was the first daughter of David Edgar "Papa" Wall and Stella Mae "Mother" Wall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first daughter, Judy Carol Woody, who died at the young age of seven. She is also preceded in death by her second daughter, Beverly Kaye Woody, who passed away September 16, 2018. Mrs. Jones is survived by two grandchildren: Todd Woody Stephenson, Karmin Andrew and her husband Rod. Five great-grandchildren; Jason, Jessica, Lydia, Kelsey and Marina. And one great-great-grandchild, Jason, Jr. Doris survived all three of her siblings, Watson Wall, Justice Wall, and Ruby Elmore Wall Fain.
Doris attended Draughon's Business College in Nashville, TN. After graduation, she worked for Sanders Manufacturing, the US Draft Board and B.F. Goodrich. In 1941, she gained employment at Camp Campbell. She retired from the US Dept. of Defense, Ft. Campbell Finance and Accounting Office 35 years later. She then became one of the largest Watkins Quality Products distributors in the State of Tennessee, and operated a full service retail store in St. Bethlehem, TN for 15 years.
Arrangements entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and again on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Graveside interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery immediately following services. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sango Methodist Church, 3301 Sango Rd., Clarksville, TN 37043 or Forest Street Methodist Church, 416 Church St., Clarksville, TN 37040, or any .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 19 to May 20, 2020