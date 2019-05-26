|
|
Doris F. Hall
Clarksville - Doris F. Hall, 101, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville.
Doris was born on July 25, 1917, in Dickson, TN, daughter of the late Henry M. Frech and Mina Lee Pace Frech. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilford Vincent Hall and brother, Jack Frech.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Laurie Hynson officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Doris retired from Ft. Campbell Army and Air Force Exchange Service after 30 years. She was a member of Union Local 2022 (Ft. Campbell, KY). She was also a longtime member of Madison Street United Methodist Church.
Doris is survived by several cousins, nieces, great nieces, and great nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison Street UMC Women's Scholarship Fund or the Madison Street UMC Flower Fund, 319 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 26, 2019